Iranian currency rates for January 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 27, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 22 currencies increased in price and 16 decreased in price compared to January 24.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,637 rials.

Currency Rial on January 27 Rial on January 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,416 53,165 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,645 48,170 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,029 3,999 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,035 3,986 1 Danish krone DKK 6,123 6,100 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,516 136,413 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,014 15,016 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,390 28,282 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,212 31,144 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,632 25,496 1 South African rand ZAR 2,239 2,204 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,386 1,388 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,663 27,576 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,346 31,300 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,284 38,288 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,322 1,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,572 31,556 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,717 8,732 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,874 5,883 100 Thai baths THB 117,972 117,517 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,884 8,887 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,471 31,350 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,637 45,470 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,326 9,430 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,702 15,764 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,664 2,674 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 578 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,761 12,760 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,678 24,687 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,560 74,675 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,853 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,385 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,219 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,450 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,227 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 550,000–553,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 597,000–600,000 rials.

