Iranian currency rates for February 24

Finance Materials 24 February 2024 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 24, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to February 22.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,476 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 24

Rial on February 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,241

53,012

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,702

47,732

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,073

4,049

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,989

4,008

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,101

6,095

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,454

136,468

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,016

15,017

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,932

27,945

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,105

31,098

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,026

25,930

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,181

2,221

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,352

1,355

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,572

27,490

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,266

31,254

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,270

38,283

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,351

1,349

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,658

31,642

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,680

8,666

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,843

100 Thai baths

THB

116,843

116,946

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,791

8,759

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,572

31,468

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,476

45,430

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,312

9,317

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,850

15,852

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,694

2,686

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

571

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,841

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,683

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,152

75,072

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,836

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,729 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 569,000–572,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 616,000–619,000 rials.

