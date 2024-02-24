Iranian currency rates for February 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 24, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to February 22.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,476 rials.

Currency Rial on February 24 Rial on February 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,241 53,012 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,702 47,732 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,073 4,049 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,989 4,008 1 Danish krone DKK 6,101 6,095 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,454 136,468 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,016 15,017 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,932 27,945 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,105 31,098 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,026 25,930 1 South African rand ZAR 2,181 2,221 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,352 1,355 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,572 27,490 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,266 31,254 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,270 38,283 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,351 1,349 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,658 31,642 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,680 8,666 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,843 100 Thai baths THB 116,843 116,946 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,791 8,759 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,572 31,468 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,476 45,430 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,312 9,317 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,850 15,852 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,694 2,686 1 Afghan afghani AFN 571 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,841 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,683 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,152 75,072 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,729 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 569,000–572,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 616,000–619,000 rials.

