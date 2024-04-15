IMF Spring Meetings 2024 kick off in Washington D.C. (PHOTO)

WASHINGTON, U.S., April 15. The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have kicked off in Washington D.C., Trend reports from the event venue.

The main ministerial meetings and events will take place April 17-19 with other events and activities taking place during the week, April 15-20.

At the heart of the gathering are meetings of the joint Development Committee and the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discuss progress on the work of the World Bank Group and the IMF. Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial markets.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Among other things, the Spring Meetings will focus on the return of industrial policy, building tax capacity in developing countries, presentation of the World Economic Outlook, Global Financial Stability Report, energy subsidy reforms, Consequences from Geo-Economic Fragmentation on Financial Stability in Open Economies - Central Bank's Perspectives from Europe and Asia.

The event will also feature seminars on global economy and capital flow and growth.

