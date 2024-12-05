Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction taking nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) threw another currency auction into the ring on December 5, Trend reports via CBA.

The data from CBA shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $58.7 million (a reduction of 18.25 percent or $13.1 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $71.8 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

A total of $6.734 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13 this year: $151.1 million.

As many as 417.1 million dollars were purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, and $487.1 million in November.

To note, $3.836 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

