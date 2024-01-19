Azerbaijan drafts National Plan to introduce electromobility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijani government considers it expedient to increase the use of electric vehicles in the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, said Head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Faig Mutallimov, Trend reports.

"Currently, the process of transition to electric vehicles is going on at an accelerated pace in the world. The measures have been taken in Azerbaijan for several years to stimulate the use of cars that do not harm the environment, namely with electric drive or with a hybrid engine. Tax and customs exemptions are applied to such cars, as well as to charging devices for them. This has led and will lead to an increase in the importation of such vehicles into the country," Mutallimov said.

According to him, the number of imported electric cars has increased 19 times compared to 2021.

"If such a positive tendency remains, the share of electric vehicles in the country's transportation stock will increase significantly in the coming years," the representative of the Ministry of Ecology said.

He also noted that more charging stations are being created in addition to the growth in the number of electric vehicles.

"To further develop electromobility in the country, the preparation of the relevant National Plan has been launched. At the same time, the project Transition to waste-free and low-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan is being developed jointly with the UN Environment Development Program," Mutallimov added.

