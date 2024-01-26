Azerbaijani, British universities review co-op in dual-degree renewable energy program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Officials from the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the British University of Warwick, and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ADNSU) have studied prospective collaboration for an international dual-degree program centered on renewable energy sources (RES), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy.

"The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov, AREA leadership, Deputy Director of the British University of Warwick Robin Clark, director of the international dual diploma program Rafig Aliyev, and other officials. Discussions centered on collaborating at the Master's degree level to establish mutual recognition of diplomas in renewable energy sources," the statement reads.

Since the second decade of the 21st century, Azerbaijan has been actively advancing projects related to renewable energy sources. The country places significant emphasis on the education and training of highly skilled personnel in this field.

