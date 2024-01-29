Many of COP28 decisions from will need to see mechanisms of implementing at COP 29 - Jennifer Morgan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Many of the decisions from COP28 will need to see mechanisms and ways of implementing them at COP 29 in Azerbaijan, Jennifer Morgan, Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany for International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry said answering Trend’s question during a press conference in Baku.

She noted that for example, one key mechanism is related to nationally determined contributions and certainly, the financing.

Morgan noted that it is important to get more and more clarity about how countries develop their nationally determined contributions.

“How do you make sure that the next round of NDCs are more in line with the 1.5 degrees target? Those issues are on the agenda this year,” she said.

She pointed out the importance of economic shift and transformation needed around the world.

“How the presidency can be engaging in those discussions whether they be at the World Bank, whether they be at the IMF, so that the financial system is moving in that direction, as well,” added Morgan.

She believes that Azerbaijan can be working with the UAE to build from last year, and also to prepare for the Brazilian COP.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.

