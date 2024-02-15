Azerbaijan's tax policy needs to promote 'green' initiatives - acting ecology minister

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Green Economy Materials 15 February 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Encouraging business enterprises in Azerbaijan to embrace 'green' initiatives is crucial through the implementation of effective tax policies, said Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.

Babayev made the statement during the forum "Tax System in the New Development Period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku.

"The environmental dimension of modern tax reforms has matured into a powerful economic tool for promoting global sustainability. It is critical that our tax laws not just support but actively encourage businesses to embrace 'green' activities, invest in sustainable energy projects, and support investors that use clean technologies. By providing tax credits and incentives to enterprises that incorporate environmentally friendly practices, we can promote the transformation to a more ecologically conscious and sustainable economy," he said.

