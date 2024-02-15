Azerbaijani SOCAR sets goal to completely de-carbonize its operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) set a goal to completely de-carbonize operations using a range of resources, and this program was launched this year, Vice President of SOCAR Afgan Isayev said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that SOCAR's de-carbonization program is aimed at achieving "clean net-zero" emissions by 2050.

"Simultaneously, the decarbonization program is based on investigating emission indicators, evaluating the portfolio, and undertaking a thorough analysis of actual emission reduction targets. To fulfill our goals, SOCAR leverages its own internal capabilities," the official explained.

"A full-scale decarbonization initiative for operations in important geographic areas of the company's activity has already begun. SOCAR's de-carbonization efforts encompass all segments and production assets in each geographic location where it operates," he noted.

