Deputy Special Envoy of US President on Climate Issues arrives in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Issues at the US State Department Sue Biniaz has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy told Trend.

"Sue Biniaz will meet with government officials to highlight the US support for the successful holding of COP29 in Baku in November," the statement said.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel