Azerbaijan to install electric car filling spots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Electric recharging stations for cars will be installed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Based on information, this is reflected in the decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on encouraging the use of vehicles with electric engines.

The decree will empower the Cabinet of Ministers to pick the locations for electric recharging outlets within a month based on proposals from the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Energy, Azerenerji Open JSC, and Azerishig OJSC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel