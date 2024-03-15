Generating up to 5 GW of renewable energy by 2030 targeted - deputy economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The planned target is to generate up to 5 gigawatts of solar and green energy by 2030, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We also aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050. This involves establishing a green energy zone in the liberated territories," he said.



The Deputy Minister noted that this year is the Year of Solidarity for a Green World, and that Azerbaijan's renewable energy programs have yielded significant results.



"The launch of Azerbaijan's first solar power plant with a capacity of 230 megawatts last year was just the beginning," he added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

