Bulgaria could play important role in Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Bulgaria could play an important role in the Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor through its developed electricity transmission system, a source at the Bulgarian ministry of energy told Trend.

"Certainly, Bulgaria was one of the first countries to express open support for the project. In a letter of 3 April 2023, the Ministry of Energy supported the Strategic Partnership Agreement on Green Energy Development and Transmission between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, and expressed the interest of the Bulgarian Government to join the joint the "Middle Green Corridor Project". Bulgaria could play an important role in the project through its developed electricity transmission system, interconnections with neighbouring countries with high capacity, the well-developed electricity market, and the opportunities for investments in renewable energy, infrastructure projects and the growing demand for green energy," said the source.

The source said Bulgaria believes that the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, to be held on 1 March in Baku, will provide an answer on how far the project has gone and what next stages are forthcoming.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement that provides for the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe.

As per the agreement, a 1,000 MW Black Sea Energy submarine electric cable spanning 1,195 kilometers is set to be constructed. The cable is intended to transmit 'green' electricity generated in Azerbaijan, routed through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, and further distributed to Hungary and the rest of Europe. This infrastructure will facilitate the supply of up to four gigawatts of green energy.

