Azerbaijan's ecology minister moots COP29 prep with SecGen of Muslim Council of Elders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A meeting has been held between Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohammed Abdelsalam, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The parties discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year.



Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November of this year. The decision was taken at the COP28 plenary conference in Dubai on December 11, 2018. Baku will become the world's center within two weeks, hosting between 70 and 80,000 foreign visitors.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

198 countries are parties to the convention. The COP is held annually, unless the parties decide otherwise. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

