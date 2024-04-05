Azerbaijan, WB discuss acceleration of renewable energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and a World Bank delegation led by senior energy specialist Roger Coma Cunill as well as specialist Stephanie Gil have discussed the acceleration of the joint AZURE project related to the integration of renewable energy sources into the electricity grid, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani ministry.

The sides discussed integrating renewable energy sources with a capacity of up to 2 GW into the power system, financing measures for connecting solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 1 GW by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), and linking solar power plants in Azerbaijan with capacities of 315 MW and 445 MW, set to commence construction in 2024, to the power grid.

Furthermore, the meeting assessed progress within the "Support to Energy Efficiency Fund and National Renovation Program Road Map" component of the "Energy Efficiency and Climate" technical assistance project, in collaboration with the World Bank's AZTAF program.

Additionally, discussions covered various aspects of energy cooperation with the World Bank.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel