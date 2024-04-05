Azerbaijan's Azerkosmos aims to carry out atmospheric carbon dioxide measurements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerkosmos OJSC plans to measure carbon dioxide parameters in the atmosphere, Chairman of the Board Samaddin Asadov said on the sidelines of the "Climate Change View from Space" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Methane emissions into Azerbaijan's atmosphere increase on an annual basis, although accurate measurements of carbon dioxide parameters have yet to be performed. However, such measurements are scheduled to take place in the following years," he said.

