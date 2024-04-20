COP-29 crucial in planning aid to poverty-stricken countries - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. COP-29 is crucial in planning aid to poverty-stricken countries, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev said in an interview with the Associated Press, Trend reports.

"The next Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is crucial for planning aid to poverty-stricken countries," he emphasized.

According to him, Baku is the place where common ground will be found on how rich countries can provide financial assistance to poorer countries, which tend not to play such a big role in warming but are the most affected by climate change.

"The conference in Baku should build on last year's successful agreement to divest from fossil fuels. And this fall's meeting should help countries come together in 2025 to strengthen plans to limit greenhouse gas emissions. We need to look at any possible actions or activities to bring the parties closer together. We see Baku as a bridge between the developing and developed worlds," Babayev added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties- is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

