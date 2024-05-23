Azerbaijan starts full-swing pre-COP29 tourism industry preparations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has started work to bring the tourism industry fully prepared for COP29, the agency's deputy chairperson Azada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's press conference on the accommodation of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29 in Baku.

"To achieve strong technical organization for COP29, the State Tourism Agency commenced tourism industry preparation. Of the 300 hotels inspected in Baku and Sumgayit, 200 were star-rated. About 40 hotels ineligible for a star rating were given time to improve. It's intended to rate hotels in additional regions," she explained.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.