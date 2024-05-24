Azerbaijan implements plans to transition to green energy - ecologist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan, without postponing, implements its plans and goals for the transition to green energy, Ecologist Elman Zeynalzade told Trend.

According to him, the development of the renewable energy sphere through foreign investments has already become a reality.

“One of the main issues we are facing today is to identify export markets on par with ensuring the integration of new production facilities to be established into the grid,” Zeynalzade said.

He noted that transforming the territories liberated from occupation into a green energy zone is one of the main directions.

“The fact that these territories have sufficient potential for renewable energy sources allows the development of this sphere. The regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as Nakhchivan, have been declared “green energy” zones in Azerbaijan. Karabakh and East Zangezur have an energy potential of 7,200 megawatts of solar and 2,000 megawatts of wind energy. These territories form about 25 percent of our country's internal water resources, i.e., 2 billion, 560 million cubic meters per year. In the liberated territories, the potential for solar energy is in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts. There is wind energy potential in the mountainous areas of Lachin and Kalbajar. The rivers in our liberated territories have great hydropower potential. These are such rivers as Hakari and Bargushad,” Zeynalzade said.

