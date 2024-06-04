Bank Respublika supported the EcoVeloFest festival as part of the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” (PHOTO)

With the support of Bank Respublika, a bike ride was held among women teachers

Bank Respublika, which actively promotes sports and a healthy lifestyle, supported the EcoVeloFest festival, which took place in the city of Ganja as part of the “Year of Solidarity for the Green World.”

The festival was organized by the Ganja-Dashkasan District Education Department with the support of the Executive Power of the city of Ganja and the Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation. The general sponsor of the event was Bank Republic. About 200 women teachers from different regions of the country took part in the festival.

As part of the festival, a bicycle race was held among women; participants who took the first 3 places were awarded valuable prizes. The festival also included a bicycle exhibition, cycling training and a music program.

The main goal of the festival was to promote cycling among women in all regions of the country and promote a healthy lifestyle for the sake of preserving a green world.

