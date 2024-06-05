Projects combining supply security, energy transition, effective investments essential - MOL Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Hungarian MOL Group company considers it important to implement pilot projects in the world to combine security of supply, energy transition, and effective investments, the company's Executive Vice President Zsombar Marton said during today's panel discussions within the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the world can still provide affordable fossil fuels for 40–50 years, but it's necessary to think about the future.

He mentioned that, in particular, gas is now used for the production of fertilizers (including in Azerbaijan).

“What impact will there be on the agricultural sector if gas use is reduced around the world?” Marton emphasized.

The company's official added that, therefore, a balance is required for the sustainable development of economies around the world.

To note, MOL Group is a leading integrated oil and gas corporation operating in 40 countries in Europe, North Africa, and the CIS and employing almost 30,000 people worldwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel