COP29 in Azerbaijan likely to boost hydrogen demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. COP29 is likely to boost demand for hydrogen, Director of Trade and International Relations at Hydrogen Europe Maria Assumpcio Rojo Torrent said during the "Empowering and accelerating green transition: strategies for COP29 and for Green World" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"At the 29th meeting of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled for fall 2024 in Baku, hydrogen is expected to be a key topic of discussion. COP29 will present a real opportunity to accelerate and strengthen the role of hydrogen in implementing climate measures, potentially increasing future hydrogen production capacity," the Hydrogen Europe representative said.

She highlighted that the last COP conference emphasized speeding up hydrogen production and introduced a new standard for greenhouse gas-aware methodologies. Additionally, a declaration on the mutual recognition of hydrogen certificates was adopted, and an international hydrogen forum was recently established.

"We believe this process will continue at COP29, evolving and gaining importance. This could, in turn, stimulate an increase in demand for hydrogen by bolstering the low-carbon product line," emphasized Rojo Torrent.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

