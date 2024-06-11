Group of foreign NGOs makes statement on Azerbaijan at UN climate change conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) participating in the 60th session of the subsidiary body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Bonn (Germany) have issued a statement praising Azerbaijan's activities as a COP29 host country and promoting dialogue and cooperation with all stakeholders, Trend reports.

According to the information, the statement was signed by representatives of 102 NGOs and public activists from 31 countries.

"We, the undersigned civil society organizations, express our support to the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the host country, as they are going to head the significant task of guiding the global community towards a sustainable and greener future.

Civil society enriches climate change negotiations by providing critical advocacy, expertise, monitoring, public mobilization, representation, and innovative solutions. From raising public awareness on climate issues to advocating for stronger climate policies, we bring the concerns of various communities, especially vulnerable and marginalized groups, to the forefront of negotiations.

In this regard, the role of the COP29 Presidency and host country Azerbaijan in fostering dialogue and cooperation with all stakeholders is significantly important. It is imperative to ensure that the voices of vulnerable and marginalized communities, including indigenous peoples, women, and youth, are heard and considered in the negotiation process.

By recognizing the pivotal role of civil society in driving climate action, actively involving non-state actors in decision-making processes, and prioritizing the needs of people and the planet, we forecast that Azerbaijan will host the most inclusive COP ever.

By stressing the needs and multiple crises the developing world suffers from, expressing deep concerns on the vulnerability of Small Island countries, Azerbaijan shed light on the burdens on millions of lives in the developing world.

As COP29 assumes the mantle of global leadership in addressing climate change, we, the participants of 60th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies have full confidence in the ability of the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan to facilitate meaningful collaboration, drive ambitious commitments, build consensus between developed and developing worlds, address the gaps in finance mobilization and chart a course towards a more equitable future for all.

Civil society in Bonn stands ready to collaborate with all stakeholders in achieving the goals of climate agreements. Together, we can ensure that COP29 marks a significant milestone in our global journey towards a sustainable and resilient future,'' the statement notes.

Signatures:



