Azerbaijan Civil Aviation Administration talks addressing greenhouse emission challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Cutting-edge technologies, the digital revolution, streamlining flight paths, embracing state-of-the-art aircraft, and the eco-friendliness of their engines will bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Azerbaijan's aviation sector, Director of the State Civil Aviation Administration Arif Mammadov told reporters on the sidelines of today's CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organization) ATM Summit 2024 in Baku, Trend reports.

In general, according to him, the global aviation industry plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent by 2030, and Azerbaijan is following these goals.

“The CANSO international organization's summit in Baku on June 11–13, with the participation of representatives of 80 countries, is discussing the safe organization of flights and problems of environmental damage when using civil aviation in the airspace. The solution is the use of digital, high-tech,” Mammadov emphasized.

The official added that organizing the CANSO summit in Baku on the eve of COP29 is of utmost importance.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

