Success of COP29 means success for whole world - 73rd President of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The success of COP29 means success for the whole world, as the 73rd President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa said during the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Baku today, Trend reports.

“We have to put our best efforts and brains together with the highest aspirations and common accountability. I think everyone of us contributes to COP's success. We are here to educate, to listen, and to promote a reasoned discussion of climate change. Apart from that, we wish to contribute to COP29's success. Not only will COP29 succeed, but Azerbaijan will as well,” she added.

The primary objective of convening this top-tier gathering is to make sure that all stakeholders are on the same page and pulling in the same direction for the success of COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku involve tackling existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action from all angles.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel