COP29 to build on COP28 achievements - WB's Tamer Rabie

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. COP29 will build on the COP28 achievements and will allow for the implementation of solutions tailored to specific countries, Global Program Lead for Climate and Health at the World Bank Tamer Rabie told Trend.

"I want to thank the government of Azerbaijan for taking on the chairmanship of COP29. This will be a significant event for all of us, and I believe that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will be a catalyst for addressing the climate and health crises," Rabie said.

He underscored the significance of prioritizing the development of human capital.

"We endeavor to guarantee that individuals are the focal point of climate policy and financing, as well as the negotiations and discussions on climate issues. Consequently, we are deeply appreciative of the government of Azerbaijan for these contributions and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate on the preparations for COP29 and other matters.

Building upon the accomplishments of COP28, COP29 will enable us to concentrate on financing, emphasize investments, and identify country-specific solutions. I am confident that in November in Baku, we'll focus on exactly this," Rabie added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP emerged in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

