Achieving solid financial results at COP29 stands essential - UN Secretary-General UPDATE

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. We need to achieve solid financial results at COP29, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the SCO plus format meeting in Astana, Trend reports.

"We need greater ambition to cut emissions and achieve climate justice, beginning with the largest developed nations and mobilizing all others. Every government must submit new, financially determined commitments by next year, fully aligned with the goal of limiting long-term global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. These commitments should feature absolute emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2035. It is crucial that we maintain our focus on keeping global warming within the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold," he said.

Guterres emphasized the need to halt deforestation, triple renewable energy capacity, and reduce global fossil fuel consumption by at least 30 percent by 2030.

"I believe that all countries should cease coal power usage entirely by 2040. Finance is critical; we must drive climate action and address inequality. We need robust financial outcomes at COP29 this year, including substantial increases in the lending capacity of multilateral development banks and reforms to attract more private capital for climate action. Developed countries must outline plans to double their financing for adaptation and fully honor all commitments, including significant contributions to the new damage fund to ensure its operationalization this year," stated the UN Secretary-General.

He also stressed the urgency of implementing carbon pricing and taxing windfall profits from fossil fuel companies.

To note, the SCO Summit, chaired by Kazakhstan, is currently taking place at the Independence Palace in Astana.

Attending the event are heads of state and government from Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, along with the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and IOFS are also participating in the summit.

For the first time, the event will be held in the form of a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states and the SCO Plus.

