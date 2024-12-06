ADB eyes to provide technical assistance for 'green' transformation in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide technical assistance for the project "Integrated solutions in renewable energy to support the 'green' transformation in Turkmenistan," Trend reports via the ADB statement.

The project aims to promote the country's environmental sustainability and strengthen its position in the global transition to renewable energy sources.

The primary goal is to develop a roadmap for the use of solar energy, including creating innovative solutions for cities such as the 'smart' and 'green' city of Arkadag.

Additionally, assessments, feasibility studies, and the start of a pilot project for an urban solar power plant are all anticipated components of the project.

"The pilot project will generate over four gigawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, leading to a reduction of over 3,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. Turkmenistan is currently heavily dependent on hydrocarbons, which account for about 85 percent of the country's exports.

The transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, will help diversify the economy, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and open new export markets, including the creation of green energy corridors from Central Asia to Europe," the statement said.

The ADB is implementing the project with technical assistance as part of its long-term strategy to support Turkmenistan's sustainable development. The project will prioritize the training of government officials, the private sector, and local populations in renewable energy technologies.

The implementation of the project will lay the foundation for the further integration of renewable energy sources in both urban and rural areas of Turkmenistan. The project also complements ongoing initiatives to improve energy efficiency and support the low-carbon transition.

According to the statement, the project is scheduled for 2026 and is an important step toward Turkmenistan's environmental sustainability and energy independence.