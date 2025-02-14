Axpo, VW Kraftwerk expand cooperation with long-term renewables deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Axpo and VW Kraftwerk GmbH (VWK) have expanded their partnership with a new long-term agreement for Guarantees of Origin (GOs) that will support the Volkswagen Group’s transition to renewable energy for its newly sold electric vehicles, Trend reports via Axpo.

Under the deal, Axpo will supply VWK with approximately 580 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy GOs annually from projects in Sweden and Spain. The ten-year agreement, running until 2034, includes GOs for green electricity produced by two wind farms in Sweden. The wind parks, with a combined capacity of nearly 275 megawatts (MW), began operations in mid-2024.

GOs certify that a specific amount of electricity has been generated from renewable sources and fed into the grid, serving as proof of its ecological origin.

The latest agreement builds on an initial deal signed in 2023, which also spans ten years and covers GOs from solar power plants in Spain. These plants, which started operations in 2023, have a total installed capacity of nearly 100 megawatt peak (MWp).

Axpo and VWK said the agreements will contribute to Volkswagen’s sustainability goals by ensuring that the electricity consumption of its electric vehicles is matched with renewable energy on a balance-sheet level.

