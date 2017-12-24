iOS market share decreases in Azerbaijan

24 December 2017 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Android’s market share up in Azerbaijan
IT 21 October 12:19
Android’s market share up in Azerbaijan
IT 18 September 17:51
Azerbaijan preparing new mobile platform for using e-services
IT 29 October 2015 19:56
Android ahead of Windows in Azerbaijan
IT 8 August 2015 15:44
New keyboard layout in Azerbaijani language available for Android
Azerbaijan 21 January 2014 19:03
Operating systems’ market share in Azerbaijani announced
Azerbaijan 20 January 2014 14:12
Windows 7 accounts for more than 64 percent of Azerbaijan’s operating system market
Azerbaijan 23 February 2013 14:53
Mobile banking app for iOS available in Azerbaijan in November
Azerbaijan 29 October 2012 15:45