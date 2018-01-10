Azercell launches Internet roaming for SimSim subscribers in 8 countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The mobile Internet roaming service will be available to SimSim line subscribers of Azercell Telecom LLC in eight countries from Feb. 10, 2018, the company said in a message.

There will be a single tariff for SimSim subscribers, who use mobile Internet roaming services. One megabyte of mobile Internet traffic will cost 2.2 Azerbaijani manats, with an interval calculation of 30 kilobytes.

The single tariff will operate in the networks of operators of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The mobile Internet service in roaming is activated automatically. The minimum subscriber balance should be one manat in order to use the mobile Internet traffic.

