Azercell launches Internet roaming for SimSim subscribers in 8 countries

10 January 2018 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The mobile Internet roaming service will be available to SimSim line subscribers of Azercell Telecom LLC in eight countries from Feb. 10, 2018, the company said in a message.

There will be a single tariff for SimSim subscribers, who use mobile Internet roaming services. One megabyte of mobile Internet traffic will cost 2.2 Azerbaijani manats, with an interval calculation of 30 kilobytes.

The single tariff will operate in the networks of operators of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The mobile Internet service in roaming is activated automatically. The minimum subscriber balance should be one manat in order to use the mobile Internet traffic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azercell stand named “the most creative stand” at Bakutel 2017
Society 8 December 2017 15:37
Azercell supporting students again (PHOTO)
Society 5 December 2017 16:14
Mobile connection worsens in some Azerbaijani districts
ICT 30 November 2017 10:35
‘Children Hotline’ in mobile (PHOTO)
ICT 27 November 2017 12:37
Azercell supports students at “Graduate-2017”
ICT 16 October 2017 16:14
Azercell meets students as part of Student Bursary Program 2017
ICT 14 October 2017 12:27
Azercell CEO awarded gold medal (PHOTO)
ICT 13 October 2017 11:41
Azercell recommends customers to temporarily use 2G
ICT 11 October 2017 15:14
Azercell’s next Exclusive shop now at Qara Qarayev Avenue of Baku
ICT 4 October 2017 15:36
Azercell joins V Baku International Book Fair with its Bookmate project (PHOTO)
ICT 29 September 2017 16:26
Next achievement by Azercell (PHOTO)
ICT 7 September 2017 15:39
Teenage paralympians join int’l boccia competition (PHOTO)
ICT 19 August 2017 11:54
Get 4G-backed LG FLEX 2 smartphone at half price
Society 17 August 2017 15:31
30 more students have gained a chance to take internship at Azercell
Society 21 July 2016 12:29
“Free Call Days” campaign at New Year eve by Azercell
ICT 4 December 2015 10:15
Azercell intends to launch free voice services
Economy news 2 December 2015 19:47
Azercell head discusses reduction in TeliaSonera’s presence in Eurasia
ICT 12 November 2015 19:18
Russian company may buy mobile operator in Azerbaijan
Business 30 September 2015 15:02