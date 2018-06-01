Azerbaijan's High Tech Research Center to test radiation-absorbent on drones

1 June 2018 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy high level of economic cooperation: envoy
Society 1 June 21:50
Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional dividends to Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 21:31
5 water treatment facilities may start operating in Azerbaijani districts by late 2018
Economy news 1 June 20:58
Commemorative plaque dedicated to Khojaly genocide presented in Slovenia (PHOTO)
Politics 1 June 20:57
Azerbaijani printing company to raise production by several times
Economy news 1 June 20:14
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
SOCAR managed to increase oil production through new project
Oil&Gas 1 June 19:55
Goldman Sachs ready to finance SOCAR's infrastructure, industrial projects
Economy news 1 June 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Imishli district
Politics 1 June 19:11
Commercial TV package expected in another district of Azerbaijan
ICT 1 June 19:03
Cargolux reveals cargo transportation volumes on Azerbaijan flights
Economy news 1 June 18:52
Secretary General: OIC is ready to engage in Karabakh conflict’s settlement if approached by parties involved (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 June 17:44
Development plan to be submitted for oil and gas production at offshore block in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:39
BEOC preparing contract for drilling deep well in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:37
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 June 17:36
Ukraine’s ex-president: ADR’s creation was historic event for whole continent
Politics 1 June 17:36
Cargolux looking to increase presence in Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 17:31
Cargolux positive about future co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 17:25