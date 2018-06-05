Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature

5 June 2018 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is working with the European Union (EU) countries on mutual recognition of electronic signature, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade said at the session on e-commerce issues within the framework of the 4th Azerbaijan-EU Business Forum.

Velizade said that the work in this regard envisages harmonization of local legislation with the new EU directive.

"The ministry together with the EU is implementing a project on strengthening of electronic services. There were developed technical and regulatory documents in the framework of e-commerce, e-government, on improving e-signatures and e- payments, as well as on using signs of trust for websites. Overall, European experience has been successfully applied in all projects realized in Azerbaijan," he said.

The necessary measures are being implemented to develop e-commerce, Velizade said, noting that its volume is constantly growing.

To achieve even greater development, the work is being carried out for mutual recognition of the e- signature between countries and provision of the possibility of using e-signature by non-residents, according to him.

Velizade also mentioned concept of the "Government cloud" project developed in Azerbaijan, which he said would be adopted in the near future.

