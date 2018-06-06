Bakcell joins career fair for graduates in Ganja (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has taken an active part in the career fair, held in the city of Ganja.

During the 10th “Graduate 2018” career fair held at the training building of the engineering faculty of Azerbaijan State Agricultural University (ASAU) with participation of 164 companies, Bakcell representatives have provided extensive information about the job openings and internship opportunities at the company’s sales and marketing departments, and held job interviews.

Bakcell stand at the career fair has attracted great attention of the participants. Moreover, Bakcell has presented free CIN numbers and other gifts to the students, while 3 selected students of ASAU were awarded with some special presents from the company.

Well-known for its large-scale corporate social responsibility activities, Bakcell keeps the education and professional development of Azerbaijani youth in a constant spotlight, and contributes largely to increasing the employment rate among youth. Only during the current year, Bakcell has participated in job and career fairs organized by ADA University, Western-Caspian University, ASOIU and ASAU. At the same time, the company has announced its summer internship program and successfully implemented other important projects, aimed at supporting the career and education of youth.

Bakcell will continue its successful activity, aimed at supporting younger generation in their education and career building, thus contributing to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 3G and 4G mobile internet.

With more than 6500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

After proving itself to provide the best 3G mobile internet service in the country, Bakcell has announced the commercial launch of 4G LTE services on 5th of May 2015. 4G ensures a significant increase of mobile internet speed and is especially useful for those users who wish to stay mobile at all times, having an access to high-speed mobile internet at all locations. Currently, in addition to Baku and Absheron peninsula, residents of Ganja, Quba, Qusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan regions are able to benefit from the high-speed 4G internet of Bakcell. In the year 2018, Bakcell continues to expand its LTE network to other regions of Azerbaijan. Bakcell became the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G service in Baku subway. In the year 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. According to tests, implemented in August 2017, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile internet network “in test” in Baku and other big cities.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

