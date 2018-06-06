Communication operator in Baku can suspend wireless CDMA service

6 June 2018 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani operator expanding telecom infrastructure of Jojug Marjanli
ICT 5 June 18:58
Number of 4G base stations in Uzbekistan exceeds 1,500
ICT 5 June 11:22
SOCAR acquires modern laboratories for diagnostics of electrical equipment
Oil&Gas 31 May 13:35
Russia seeks to supply latest technology for oil wells management to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:53
Azerbaijan tobacco producers association proposes to change crediting mechanism
Economy news 24 May 21:58
Azerbaijan's mobile operators to sell tourist Sim-cards
ICT 23 May 09:20
Number of CDMA subscribers of Baktelecom decreases
ICT 22 May 17:59
Azerbaijan's communication operator eliminates network problems
ICT 17 May 14:33
Uzbekistan to host OIC Summit on Science and Technology
ICT 7 May 12:45
Regulation of radio frequencies to be discussed in Baku
ICT 28 April 12:08
Revenues in Nakhchivan’s mobile communication market up
ICT 19 April 13:12
Azerbaijan to create better conditions for fintech companies
Commentary 18 April 20:57
Azerbaijani state company to use face detection technology
ICT 13 April 14:29
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operators increase
ICT 13 April 14:23
Azerbaijan’s internet provider postpones launch of Pre 5G
ICT 5 April 20:44
Baku telecom operator launches LTE network
ICT 29 March 13:11
Turkey increases fiber-optic network length
Economy news 28 March 15:54
Azerbaijan's state communication operators to work in enhanced mode
ICT 28 March 15:54