Azerbaijan's High Tech Park preparing program to attract foreign investors

10 June 2018 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s High Tech Park LLC is preparing its own program to attract foreign investors to the country, the company told Trend.

There are plans to create suitable conditions for foreign vendors to deploy production in Azerbaijan, according to the company.

"The foreign vendors will be able to take advantage of all the (tax and customs) benefits envisaged for residents in industrial parks," the company noted. "We plan to attract potential producers to Azerbaijan and the High Tech Park LLC is the most acceptable place for the development of high-tech products in the country."

Presently, Acer computers are assembled on the basis of Mingachevir Technopark, the company said.

The production was launched by the Azerbaijani IT company H-Tech LLC.

It was earlier reported that the company plans to increase working capital up to 10 million manats until the end of this year.

Presently, the figure exceeds two million manats. The company assembles nettops, desktops and monoblocks under the Acer brand.

H-Tech LLC is a resident of the Mingachevir branch of High Tech Park LLC.

Private and public sector are among the customers of the company.

The company’s products are used in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Ministry of Justice, Azerpost LLC and others.

