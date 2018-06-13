Azerbaijan's ministries of communications and taxes sign protocols of agreement (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Ministry of Taxes have signed protocols of agreement.

The documents were signed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade and Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

The protocols stipulate cooperation between the parties in the collection of taxes on passenger and cargo transportation (except for international road transportation) and cooperation in registration of mobile devices.

The agreement in the field of motor transport provides for the improvement of mechanisms of regulation in road freight and passenger transportation with the use of information and communication technologies, the formation of a favorable competitive environment between carriers and ensuring the timely collection of taxes.

The second protocol stipulates the cooperation of the parties in improvement of mechanisms for monitoring the registration of mobile devices imported to the country by individuals, as well as the improvement of legal regulation in this area.

