Azerbaijani mobile operator now offering free roaming email service

29 June 2018 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani mobile operator talks launch of virtual office service for small businesses
ICT 15:09
Mobile subscribers in Azerbaijan to access new mobile signature
ICT 15:02
Food in Azerbaijan to pass state registration through "ASAN" system
Society 14:54
Aztelekom LLC increases number of internet ports
ICT 14:44
Azer Turk Bank increases interest rate, terms on deposits
Society 14:42
Azerbaijan changing rules of supply, registration of agrochemicals
Business 14:32
Over $20M to be allocated to preserve national agro-biodiversity in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:26
Azerbaijan to liquidate hygienic certificates for products
Business 14:21
Azerbaijan increases 2018 state budget revenues, expenditures
Economy news 13:54
Azerbaijan’s finance minister talks reasons for 2018 state budget revision
Economy news 13:40
Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
US Department of State: Meeting on Afghanistan in Baku shows Azerbaijan's important role
Politics 13:04
Personnel appointments underway in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry
Society 13:04
Time of launch of Azerbaijani satellite postponed again
ICT 12:39
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:57
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 11:45
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 11:09
US Dept. of State: Azerbaijan at heart of efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into region (PHOTO)
Politics 11:05