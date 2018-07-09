Azerbaijani company exports "smart kettles" to Great Britain

9 July 2018 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani company Sumaks has developed a smart kettle, Director of the company Javid Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov noted that, the first deliveries of smart-kettle were delivered to the UK market recently.

"The solution allows for controlling the kettle through a mobile application, for setting the desired temperature for making tea. As is known, there is a special attitude to the process of making tea in Britain. Certain hot water temperatures are used in the tea brewing process," Mammadov said.

The kettle is equipped with a function that allows the user to independently adjust the intensity of boiling. In order not to boil the cooled water again, the heating mode can be selected, and the water in the smart kettle will remain hot.

