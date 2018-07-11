LG to help Uzbekistan create electronic library

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Korean company LG CNS has organized a workshop in South Korea, during which the staff of the National Library of Uzbekistan named after Alisher Navoi, Press and Information Agency of Uzbekistan and the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan will get acquainted with the Korean experience on creating and introducing an electronic library.

The workshop is held from July 9 to 22, 2018.

At the workshop, participants will listen to lectures on development of digital technologies and electronic library, management of electronic library, marketing of information services and libraries, and others. Participants will also get acquainted with activities of the National Library and Archive of Korea, as well as Yonsei University Central Library.

The project entitled "National electronic general education library" is implemented in accordance with the decree of the President of Uzbekistan dated December 17, 2013 in financial cooperation with the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Republic of Korea.

The creation of electronic content on the basis of the library stock, its display in the reference and bibliographic apparatus of the library, support for access and security technology are the important areas of the library's activities, requiring a qualitatively new approach to the evaluation of the library stock and potential for its use.

Within the framework of the project, the National Library of Uzbekistan named after Alisher Navoi is working on creating a Center for scanning and digitizing information resources, as well as a Center for multimedia information resources that will be equipped with document and planetary scanners, a color book scanner for working with rare editions of the library fund.

The project, the total cost of which is $1.4 million, is realized at the expense of investment funds of Korea Eximbank.

