Azerbaijani bank tests mobile e-signature service

16 July 2018 08:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's NIKOIL Bank OJSC has started tests of mobile e-signature service, a source in IT market of the country told Trend.

According to the source, the project is implemented jointly with the national certification services center, and according to preliminary data mobile e-signature service will be available to the bank's customers by the end of the year.

Currently, the mobile e-signature service is being promoted by Kapital Bank OJSC. The service is free of charge for the bank's customers.

The advantage of mobile e-signature is optimization of the bank's services offered to customers, simplification of current procedures, speeding up the processing of client requests, expansion of digital banking opportunities, etc. In addition, the certification of documents in electronic form will allow the bank to reduce the use of paper carriers.

Customers will be able to obtain a mobile e-signature certificate by contacting the Nasimi branch of the bank. After the certificate is issued for the mobile number specified by the client, an SMS message will be sent with a PIN code, which can be used for the next three years. An important component of the mobile e-signature certificate is that it is not tied to SIM-cards operators.

---

