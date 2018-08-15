Mobile app for monitoring food product quality launched in Azerbaijan

15 August 2018 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

TUT, a mobile application for monitoring the quality of food products, has been launched in Azerbaijan, the head of Neuron Technologies Ismayil Alakbarov told Trend on Aug. 15.

The project was initiated by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and developed by Neuron Technologies. The application is fully functional for devices running on Android and iOS operating systems.

"The app is a technological innovation in the field of food safety for the entire public," Alakbarov said.

The application was first demonstrated at the 12th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro 2018), which was held on May 16-18.

"We are now preparing for the expansion of this software to other countries of the region.The mobile software has recently been demonstrated to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and caused great interest. AZPROMO is planning a business mission to Mongolia in September 2018, where the product will also be offered to relevant structures the country," Alakbarov said.

