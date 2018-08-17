New appointment at Azerbaijani ministry of communications

17 August 2018 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Ilham Efendiyev has been appointed deputy director general of Teleradio PA of the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry of Azerbaijan, a source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend.

Efendiyev earlier held the position of chief engineer at the State Administration for Radio Frequencies.

Teleradio PA provides DVB-T/T2 terrestrial digital broadcasting services, DVB-S satellite broadcasting, radio and satellite communications. It also designs and operates FM radio antenna-feeder systems and TV transmitters, provides technical services for private radio and TV companies, oil companies, etc.

Teleradio cooperates with well-known international vendors, such as Kvant-Efir, Vigintos Elektronika, Axcera, Tandberg, Harmonic, Harris, Rohde & Schwarz and other companies, purchasing and installing the latest TV and radio equipment.

