New appointment at Azerbaijani ministry of communications

Ilham Efendiyev has been appointed deputy director general of Teleradio PA of the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry of Azerbaijan, a source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend.

Efendiyev earlier held the position of chief engineer at the State Administration for Radio Frequencies.

Teleradio PA provides DVB-T/T2 terrestrial digital broadcasting services, DVB-S satellite broadcasting, radio and satellite communications. It also designs and operates FM radio antenna-feeder systems and TV transmitters, provides technical services for private radio and TV companies, oil companies, etc.

Teleradio cooperates with well-known international vendors, such as Kvant-Efir, Vigintos Elektronika, Axcera, Tandberg, Harmonic, Harris, Rohde & Schwarz and other companies, purchasing and installing the latest TV and radio equipment.

