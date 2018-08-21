First free public Internet in Uzbekistan to appear in Tashkent

21 August 2018 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbek technological company Innovo Tech will install the first free public Internet system in Uzbekistan on Sailgoh street in Tashkent, better known as "Broadway", the Public Council under the capital city administration said in a statement.

The project is implemented with the support of the Tourism Development Department, as well as the Public Council under the capital city administration.

"The project is fully implemented at the expense of the company's own funds in an experimental manner. It has been planned to gain revenues through the sale of advertising when users connect to the Internet. If the experiment is successful, free Wi-Fi can appear in all other public spaces of our capital, from the sights of the city to the bazaars and parks", the Public Council noted on its page on Facebook.

The project has been named as TasNet.uz and will be deployed on the basis of advanced equipment of the American Ubiquity company, including the user identification system that meets the new requirements of the legislation adopted in July this year.

