Attackers send phishing SMS on behalf of Azerpoct

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Attackers send phishing SMS on behalf of the postal operator Azerpoct LLC, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan said in a message on Aug. 28.

According to the messages' content, users allegedly get a chance to win an iPhone X or a gift card, after which they are required to enter their bank card details in order to pay a tax fee for the "gift".

Thus, attackers get full control over users' bank cards and can embezzle all available funds on the cards.

Presently, the ministry together with Azerpoct and the Electronic Security Center are investigating the issue.

