Deputy minister: Azerbaijan developing national strategy on cybersecurity (PHOTO)

5 September 2018 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is working on the development of a national strategy on cybersecurity, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade said.

Velizade made the remarks during an event in Baku Sept. 5 dedicated to cybersecurity training for CIS countries.

The event was organized with the support of the International Telecommunication Union.

“The work in this direction is carried out on the initiative of the ministry together with the corresponding state agencies of the country,” Velizade added.

"Moreover, a coordinating commission has been set up in the field of information security in the country,” he said. “This testifies to the fact that the country pays great attention to this sphere."

He added that the dynamics of development in the country and the wide application of information and communication technologies require great attention to ensuring cybersecurity.

"An integrated approach beginning from an ordinary user and ending with solving organizational, technological and technical issues is required," Velizade said. “From this point of view, local specialists in this sphere should have good skills and promptly eliminate possible incidents."

“The large-scale events have been recently carried out in the country,” he said. “During these events, the main issue was to ensure cybersecurity. Among those events are the Eurovision Song Contest, the first European Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and other events of international significance.”

"It was important to ensure the protection of information systems at all these events,” he said. “During this time there were no serious incidents in the sphere of information security. But it is important to constantly raise the level of knowledge in this sphere. Today, great attention is paid to this sphere and one of the steps is to develop a national strategy on cybersecurity."

---

