"Internet legend" Paul Vixie to visit major IT summit in Tashkent

20 September 2018 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

On September 20-21, Tashkent hosts the anniversary 20th Summit of the APTLD organization – the Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association, "UzDaily.uz" reported Sept. 20.

The summit will be attended by the world-renowned experts, including Paul Vixie - founder and head of the Internet Software Consortium, the developer of the DNS server BIND, as well as a number of other applications, which also remains today as the largest expert in the field of cybersecurity.

The APTLD is one of the main organizations of the complex regional and global system of coordination of Internet development and a platform for exchange of experience on technological and operational issues.

The APTLD is also actively involved in the development of international principles of domain name administration. The organization was established in 1998 and was headquartered in Malaysia in 2003.

Uzbekistan, represented by UZINFOCOM - coordinator of domain name registration in the .uz zone - became an APTLD member in September 2017.

The summit will be attended by internet experts from around the world, who are directly involved in the development and implementation of new parameters and protocols of the global network. During the two days of the summit, they will discuss the development of the system of unique identifiers of the internet i.e. IP-addresses and domain names, the problems in the domain business, the key challenges in the field of information security.

"The summit in Tashkent brings together the representatives of more than 40 Asia-Pacific Region (APR) countries, as well as guests from Europe and North and South America.This large-scale event aims to familiarize representatives of the state, Internet business and, in particular, the domain industry, with the main trends, challenges and new opportunities generated by the development of the system of unique identifiers of the global network, with new internet security technologies, and the experience of the development of internet in other countries," Leonid Todorov, APTLD Executive Director said.

"Seeing firsthand the explosive growth in the number of domains registered in the .uz zone, and the penetration of internet technologies across the country, it's a comfort to know about our involvement in this truly epoch-making process," he said.

