eManat adds new state payment options to its arsenal

29 November 2018 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Adoption of law on payment systems delayed in Azerbaijan
Economy 22 November 21:57
MasterCard working to bring ApplePay, SamsungPay to Azerbaijan
ICT 19 November 19:08
Azerbaijan’s payment system to connect to Masterpass wallet
ICT 16 November 17:24
New payment system for online sales to be launched in Uzbekistan
Economy 30 October 11:04
Uzbek Central Bank chooses name for national payment system
Economy 26 October 18:58
Azerbaijani payment system introduces Android SDK for developers
ICT 22 October 18:18
Latest
Rice producer in Azerbaijan reveals planned export direction (Exclusive)
Economy 16:38
Expert: Imports down in Iran mainly at expense of essential products
Economy 16:35
Barama FinTech Hackathon winners announced (PHOTO)
ICT 16:30
Israel Defense Forces' National Search and Rescue Unit joins prestigious U.N. Rescue body
Israel 16:21
4,600 km of roads commissioned in Kazakhstan this year
Economy 16:11
China hopes for positive results from U.S. talks at G20
China 16:08
Gazprombank's subsidiary to upgrade Shurtan GCC in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:05
Total eyes lower capex for Azerbaijan’s Absheron field project
Oil&Gas 16:00
Bolton: Trump invites Brazil future president to Washington
US 16:00