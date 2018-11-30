Deputy minister: New IDs to allow Azerbaijani citizens activate e-signature on their own

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens who have received new IDs can activate the integrated e-signature on their own, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade told reporters in Baku Nov. 30.

He said that the term for using the e-signature is three years.

"Three application programs are recorded on the chip of IDs: personal information about the owner, data of two certificates (the first one is an authentication certificate, the second one is for e-signature) and the so-called domestic applications, the functions of which make it possible to automatically update information about the ID holder," Valizade noted. "For example, in the case of a change of last name or updating marital status information, this data will be automatically updated by means of special card readers as soon as a citizen applies for a service to an authorized body where these devices will be installed."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news