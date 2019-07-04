Opportunities for Barama startups expanded

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center established by “Azercell Telecom” LLC in 2009, has contributed to the development of entrepreneurial environment and startup ecosystem in the country.

The center, which provides necessary assistance mainly to the projects and startups in the field of information technologies to grow into independent businesses, remaining as a brand of “Azercell Telecom” LLC will continue its activity within the Innovations Agency under the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies. Innovations Agency will manage the center supporting prospects for its future activities and development. Thus, this will provide an opportunity to establish suitable condition and introduce wider opportunities for the development of this ecosystem in the country by increasing the efficiency of organizational processes. It should be noted, that Barama currently supports 15 startups.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

