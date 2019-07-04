Opportunities for Barama startups expanded

4 July 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center established by “Azercell Telecom” LLC in 2009, has contributed to the development of entrepreneurial environment and startup ecosystem in the country.

The center, which provides necessary assistance mainly to the projects and startups in the field of information technologies to grow into independent businesses, remaining as a brand of “Azercell Telecom” LLC will continue its activity within the Innovations Agency under the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies. Innovations Agency will manage the center supporting prospects for its future activities and development. Thus, this will provide an opportunity to establish suitable condition and introduce wider opportunities for the development of this ecosystem in the country by increasing the efficiency of organizational processes. It should be noted, that Barama currently supports 15 startups.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
The number of Azercell 4G users increased three-fold
Business 18 June 23:15
Joint charity project of Azercell and Xəzər TV
Business 6 June 19:52
Travel the world with Azercell!
Business 4 June 16:45
Feel real convenience with Azercell!
Business 3 June 14:00
Azerbaijan’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to become digital hub
ICT 1 June 10:00
Azercell provides football fans in Baku with ultra-high data speeds (PHOTO)
ICT 30 May 12:30
Latest
Australia intends to increase trade with Iran
Economy 17:20
BP eyes to start drilling first exploration well at SWAP by year-end
Oil&Gas 17:15
India plans $330 billion renewables push by 2030 without hurting coal
Other News 17:09
Ireland shows interest in joint economic projects with Turkmenistan
Economy 17:08
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to purchase gear oil
Tenders 17:00
Major funds to be invested in 2 projects in Iranian province
Economy 16:59
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:57
Commissioning of new wells at ACG, Shah Deniz continues
Business 16:56
Georgia, Serbia define main directions of trade, economic co-op
Economy 16:47